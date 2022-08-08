Movies, TV And Music Videos – The Hamden Journal

Olivia Newton-John, who died today at her ranch in California, had a long and varied career.

While her screen appearances were relatively few — most notably Grease and Xanadu — her impact was broad and deep, with her music providing the soundtrack for generations of TV series and movies, most recently Stranger Things, Despicable Me 3, Pretty Little Liars and Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

The multi-hyphenate also appeared on a number of big reality competitions, often as a guest host, including American Idol, Eurovision and Dancing With the Stars.

Olivia Newton-John performs ‘Long Live Love’ at the Eurovision Song Contest at the Dome, Brighton in 1974.

Frank Barrett/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images



OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, 1975 portrait.



‘Grease,’ Olivia Newton-John, 1978

Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection



. Olivia Newton-John, and John Travolta in ‘Grease,’ 1978

Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images



Olivia Newton-John, and John Travolta in ‘Grease,’ 1978

Everett Collection



John Travolta And Olivia Newton John – “You’re The One That I Want”

‘TOP OF THE POPS’ in 1978

Ron Howard/Redferns



Olivia Newton-John performs at THE 50TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS in 1979.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images



XANADU, Olivia Newton-John, 1980.

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection



XANADU, from left: Olivia Newton-John, Michael Beck, 1980.

Universal/courtesy Everett Collection



“Xanadu” (Live 1982)

LET’S GET PHYSICAL, Olivia Newton-John in 1982

ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection



“Physical”

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in the film ‘Two of a Kind’ in New York, 1983.

Juergen Vollmer/Popperfoto/Getty Images



John Travolta kisses Olivia Newton-John in a scene from the film ‘Two Of A Kind’, 1983.

20th Century-Fox/Getty Images



“Hopelessly Devoted To You”

‘A MOM FOR CHRISTMAS,’ Olivia Newton-John, 1990

NBC/courtesy Everett Collection



‘A CHRISTMAS ROMANCE,’ Olivia Newton-John, 1994

Jaffe/Braunstein Films / Courtesy: Everett Collection



‘IT’S MY PARTY’, Olivia Newton-John, Bronson Pinchot, 1996

United Artists/courtesy Everett Collection



On ‘Murphy Brown’

‘A FEW BEST MEN,’ from left: Laura Brent, Olivia Newton-John, Rebel Wilson, 2011.

Icon Film Distribution/Courtesy Everett Collection



‘AMERICAN IDOL 6,’ host Ryan Seacrest, judges Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, Olivia Newton-John, Paula Abdul in 2007

Michael Becker/20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection



‘SCORE: A HOCKEY MUSICAL,’ Olivia Newton-John, 2010.

Ken Woroner/Mongrel Media/Courtesy Everett Collection



“Dancing with the Stars.” Special guest Olivia Newton-John joined the judges’ desk

Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images



Olivia Newton-John and dancer/TV personality Julianne Hough during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 21 at CBS Television City in 2015.

GI



Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Rose Lattanzi attend the premiere of Syfy’s “Dead 7” at Harmony Gold in 2016

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic



Olivia Newton-John and Marie Osmond arrive at Nevada Ballet Theater’s 32nd Annual Black & White Ball in 2016

Denise Truscello/WireImage



Hayley Orrantia, Olivia Newton-John and Wendi McLendon-Covey speak onstage during the 50th annual CMA Awards in 2016.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic



BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 15: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta attend The Academy Presents ‘Grease’ 40th Anniversary at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in 2018

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic



Olivia Newton-John and husband John Easterling during the annual Wellness Walk and Research Run in 2018 to benefit cancer research

Naomi Rahim/WireImage



‘THE VERY EXCELLENT MR. DUNDEE,’ Olivia Newton-John, 2020.

Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection



