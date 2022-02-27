Movies And TV Actors – The Hamden Journal

The 28th annual SAG Awards taking place Sunday at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with the actors guild handing out trophies in 15 motion picture and television categories during a ceremony airing live beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

Already tonight, SAG has handed out its Stunt Ensemble awards on the preshow red carpet, with No Time To Die in film and Squid Game on TV taking the night’s first prizes.

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead movie nominees tonight with three apiece, while defending Emmy champs Succession and Ted Lasso pace the TV noms with five apiece. See the full list of nominations here.

Tonight’s ceremony, marking the first major guild to weigh in on the road to the Oscars, also will feature a somewhat return to normal, with a red carpet and a full roster of A-listers part of the show. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs of Hamilton fame handling the show opening, and Kate Winslet presenting Helen Mirren with the SAG Life Achievement Awards.

Check back as we update winners below throughout the ceremony.

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

NO TIME TO DIE

TELEVISION

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

SQUID GAME