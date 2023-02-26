Movies And TV Actors – The Hamden Journal

The 29th annual SAG Awards are being handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and The Hamden Journal is updating the winners list live as they are announced. You can watch the ceremony via livestream here.
Vying in the marquee ensemble film award category tonight are Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, and A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once — which come into the ceremony with a leading five nominations among films — along with Paramount’s Babylon, Universal’s The Fabelmans and United Artists’ Women Talking. All but Babylon also are up for Best Picture at the Oscars next month.
In the lead actress race, awards season juggernaut Cate Blanchett faces off against Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas and Danielle Deadwyler in the actress race. The actor category pits co-frontrunners Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser against Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler.
Last year, the SAG Awards helped launch several eventual Oscar winners, picking CODA in its marquee cast ensemble category along with Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, who all took home Academy Awards.
Two new ensemble winners on the TV side will be crowned as the 2022 winners Succession and Ted Lasso are not eligible this year. That leaves a drama field that includes AMC’s final season of Better Call Saul, Netflix’s The Crown and Ozark, Apple TV+’s Severance and HBO Max’s The White Lotus. In comedy, ABC’s Abbott Elementary, HBO Max’s Barry and Hacks, FX’s The Bear and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building are in the running.
Here are the winners announced so far at the 2023 SAG Awards, following by the list of remaining nominees:
Winners
TBA
Nominees
MOTION PICTURES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BABYLON
Jovan Adepo / Sidney Palmer
P.J. Byrne / Max (Ruth’s Asst. Director)
Diego Calva / Manny Torres
Lukas Haas / George Munn
Olivia Hamilton / Ruth Adler
Li Jun Li / Lady Fay Zhu
Tobey Maguire / James McKay
Max Minghella / Irving Thalberg
Brad Pitt / Jack Conrad
Margot Robbie / Nellie LaRoy
Rory Scovel / The Count
Jean Smart / Elinor St. John
Katherine Waterston / Estelle
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Kerry Condon / Siobhán Súilleabháin
Colin Farrell / Pádraic Súilleabháin
Brendan Gleeson / Colm Doherty
Barry Keoghan / Dominic Kearney
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Jamie Lee Curtis / Deirdre Beaubeirdra
James Hong / Gong Gong
Stephanie Hsu / Joy Wang/Jobu Tupaki
Ke Huy Quan / Waymond Wang
Harry Shum Jr. / Chad
Jenny Slate / Big Nose
Michelle Yeoh / Evelyn Wang
THE FABELMANS
Jeannie Berlin / Hadassah Fabelman
Paul Dano / Burt Fabelman
Judd Hirsch / Uncle Boris
Gabriel LaBelle / Sammy Fabelman
David Lynch / John Ford
Seth Rogen / Bennie Loewy
Michelle Williams / Mitzi Fabelman
WOMEN TALKING
Jessie Buckley / Mariche
Claire Foy / Salome
Kate Hallett / Autje
Judith Ivey / Agata
Rooney Mara / Ona
Sheila McCarthy / Greta
Frances McDormand / Scarface Janz
Michelle McLeod / Mejal
Liv McNeil / Neitje
Ben Whishaw / August
August Winter / Melvin
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
CATE BLANCHETT / Lydia Tár
Tár
VIOLA DAVIS / Nanisca
The Woman King
ANA de ARMAS / Norma Jeane
Blonde
DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Mamie Till-Mobley
Till
MICHELLE YEOH / Evelyn Wang
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
AUSTIN BUTLER / Elvis
Elvis
COLIN FARRELL / Pádraic Súilleabháin
The Banshees of Inisherin
BRENDAN FRASER / Charlie
The Whale
BILL NIGHY / Williams
Living
ADAM SANDLER / Stanley Sugerman
Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ANGELA BASSETT / Ramonda
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
HONG CHAU / Liz
The Whale
KERRY CONDON / Siobhán Súilleabháin
The Banshees Of Inisherin
JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Deidre Beaubeirdra
Everything Everywhere All at Once
STEPHANIE HSU / Joy Wang/Jobu Topaki
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
PAUL DANO / Burt Fabelman
The Fabelmans
BRENDAN GLEESON / Colm Doherty
The Banshees of Inisherin
BARRY KEOGHAN / Dominic Kearney
The Banshees of Inisherin
KE HUY QUAN / Waymond Wang
Everything Everywhere All at Once
EDDIE REDMAYNE / Charlie Cullen
The Good Nurse
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
Jonathan Banks / Mike Ehrmantraut
Ed Begley Jr. / Clifford Main
Tony Dalton / Lalo Salamanca
Giancarlo Esposito / Gus Fring
Patrick Fabian / Howard Hamlin
Bob Odenkirk / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
Rhea Seehorn / Kim Wexler
THE CROWN
Elizabeth Debicki / Princess Diana
Claudia Harrison / Princess Anne
Andrew Havill / Robert Fellowes
Lesley Manville / Princess Margaret
Jonny Lee Miller / John Major
Flora Montgomery / Norma Major
James Murray / Prince Andrew
Jonathan Pryce / Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Ed Sayer / Equerry
Imelda Staunton / Queen Elizabeth II
Marcia Warren / Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother
Dominic West / Prince Charles
Olivia Williams / Camilla Parker Bowles
OZARK
Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde
Nelson Bonilla / Nelson
Jessica Frances Dukes / Special Agent Maya Miller
Lisa Emery / Darlene Snell
Skylar Gaertner / Jonah Byrde
Julia Garner / Ruth Langmore
Alfonso Herrera / Javi Elizonndro
Sofia Hublitz / Charlotte Byrde
Kevin L. Johnson / Sam Dermody
Katrina Lenk / Clare Shaw
Laura Linney / Wendy Byrde
Adam Rothenberg / Mel Sattem
Felix SolIs / Omar Navarro
Charlie Tahan / Wyatt Langmore
Richard Thomas / Nathan Davis
Damian Young / Jim Rattelsdorf
SEVERANCE
Patricia Arquette / Harmony Cobel
Michael Chernus / Ricken Hale
Zach Cherry / Dylan George
Michael Cumpsty / Mr. Graner
Dichen Lachman / Ms. Casey
Britt Lower / Helly Riggs
Adam Scott / Mark Scout
Tramell Tillman / Seth Milchick
Jen Tullock / Devon Hale
John Turturro / Irving Bailiff
Christopher Walken / Burt Goodman
THE WHITE LOTUS
F. Murray Abraham / Bert Di Grasso
Paolo Camilli / Hugo
Jennifer Coolidge / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
Adam DiMarco / Albie Di Grasso
Meghann Fahy / Daphne Sullivan
Federico Ferrante / Rocco
Bruno Gouery / Didier
Beatrice Grannò / Mia
Jon Gries / Greg Hunt
Tom Hollander / Quentin
Sabrina Impacciatore / Valentina
Michael Imperioli / Dominic Di Grasso
Theo James / Cameron Sullivan
Aubrey Plaza / Harper Spiller
Haley Lu Richardson / Portia
Eleonora Romandini / Isabella
Federico Scribani / Giuseppe
Will Sharpe / Ethan Spiller
Simona Tabasco / Lucia
Leo Woodall / Jack
Francesco Zecca / Matteo
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya McQuoid-Hunt
The White Lotus
ELIZABETH DEBICKI / Princess Diana
The Crown
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore
Ozark
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde
Ozark
ZENDAYA / Rue Bennett
Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JONATHAN BANKS / Mike Ehrmantraut
Better Call Saul
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde
Ozark
JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase
The Old Man
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman
Better Call Saul
ADAM SCOTT / Mark Scout
Severance
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues
William Stanford Davis / Mr. Johnson
Janelle James / Ava Coleman
Chris Perfetti / Jacob Hill
Sheryl Lee Ralph / Barbara Howard
Lisa Ann Walter / Melissa Schemmenti
Tyler James Williams / Gregory Eddie
BARRY
Sarah Burns / Det. Mae Dunn
D’Arcy Carden / Natalie
Anthony Carrigan / Noho Hank
Turhan Troy Caylak / Akhmal
Sarah Goldberg / Sally Reed
Nick Gracer / Yandar
Bill Hader / Barry
Jessy Hodges / Lindsay
Michael Irby / Cristobal
Gary Kraus / Police Chief Krauss
Stephen Root / Monroe Fuches
Henry Winkler / Gene Cousineau
THE BEAR
Lionel Boyce / Marcus
Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu
Abby Elliott / Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto
Edwin Lee Gibson / Ebraheim
Corey Hendrix / Sweeps
Matty Matheson / Neil Fak
Ebon Moss-Bachrach / Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
HACKS
Carl Clemons-Hopkins / Marcus Vaughan
Paul W. Downs / Jimmy LuSaque Jr.
Hannah Einbinder / Ava Daniels
Mark Indelicato / Damien
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance
Megan Stalter / Kayla Schaeffer
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
Michael Cyril Creighton / Howard Morris
Cara Delevingne / Alice Banks
Selena Gomez / Mabel Mora
Jayne Houdyshell / Bunny
Steve Martin / Charles-Haden Savage
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam
Adina Verson / Poppy White
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding
Dead to Me
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam “Midge” Maisel
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues
Abbott Elementary
JENNA ORTEGA / Wednesday Addams
Wednesday
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
ANTHONY CARRIGAN / Noho Hank
Barry
BILL HADER / Barry
Barry
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage
Only Murders in the Building
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam
Only Murders in the Building
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto
The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
STEVE CARELL / Alan Strauss
The Patient
TARON EGERTON / James Keene
Black Bird
SAM ELLIOTT / Shea Brennan
1883
PAUL WALTER HAUSER / Larry Hall
Black Bird
EVAN PETERS / Jeffrey Dahmer
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
EMILY BLUNT / Cornelia Locke
The English
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Wynette
George & Tammy
JULIA GARNER / Anna Delvey
Inventing Anna
NIECY NASH-BETTS / Glenda Cleveland
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
AMANDA SEYFRIED / Elizabeth Holmes
The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
