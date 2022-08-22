Movie Theaters Brace for a Rough Intermission

Cineworld doesn’t seem to have much faith in The Rock, though he probably shouldn’t take it personally.

The U.K.-based owner of the Regal Cinemas movie-theater chain is preparing to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. along with an insolvency filing in its home country, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. That came just two days after the company warned investors of lower-than-expected admissions “due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November.”