Mourners will wait ‘up to 30 hours’ to see Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

People in London who want a peek at Queen Elizabeth’s coffin can expect to wait 30 hours in line — and should expect to stand the whole time.

Officials are estimating a miles-long line to see the late Queen, who will lie in state in Westminster starting Wednesday until her funeral on Sept 19.

“Queues could be up to 30 hours as we are obviously expecting and planning for unprecedented demand,” Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan told Tory lawmakers in a group chat, according to the Mirror.

The government is expecting 750,000 mourners, more than three times the amount who came to see the Queen Mother after she died two decades ago, the paper said.

The line will be open 24 hours a day until Monday.

People in the line in Victoria Tower Gardens for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state in London, Sept. 13, 2022. The Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall will begin on the afternoon of Sept. 14 and last four days. NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Signs were put up along the line’s route Tuesday telling mourners they must have a wristband to enter the queue, and port-a-potties were placed along the route.

“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” people have been warned, according to the Mirror.

Visitors can only carry small bags, and won’t be allowed to bring food or drinks into the viewing.

(From left) Vanessa, Anne and Grace wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. AP

After their long wait, mourners will see the Queen’s coffin on a raised platform, and won’t be able to stay very long at all, as the line will be continuously moving.

Mourners will be asked to pass the coffin without stopping.

There will be an airport-style security clearance upon entering, according to the UK government’s website.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother as she lies in state in Westminster Hall, London, Monday April 8, 2002. AP

Tens of thousands of people lined up in Edinburgh to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II before her coffin is flown to London Tuesday.

One royals diehard told the BBC she has already seen the Queen’s coffin seven times within 16 hours while it was on view in St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

“There’s something divine there and it’s deeply moving,” Elizabeth Sabey, a missionary and evangelist, said after traveling from Isle of Lewis in Scotland to see the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. AP

“It’s beyond words and I feel deeply moved every time I go through. I wouldn’t miss it, so every time I’ve gone back again and again.”

“She’s not just a figurehead, she’s actually a spiritual representative that actually walked the life of Jesus in a pure way, humble way,” Sabey said.