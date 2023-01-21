Mountaineers fall at home to Texas 69-61

The Mountaineers entered the game looking to build off of their big win on Wednesday against TCU, but were unable to knock off two top 15 teams in the same week, falling at home 69-61 against the Longhorns.

The Mountaineer’s first possession of the game began sloppily, with Keddy Johnson throwing a bad pass out of bounds after winning the tip, but he redeemed himself by getting to the hole for two on the next possession.

Seth Wilson ignited the crowd upon being subbed in by dropping his defender and finding James Okonkwo for the and-1 layup.

Tre Mitchell hit a three pointer to tie the game at 11 following a Texas offensive foul. The Longhorns were called for another charge on the possession after the shot, but the Mountaineers were unable to convert to take the lead.

A Keddy three pointer, Texas shot clock violation, hustle play from Erik Stevenson, and elbow jumper from Tre Mitchell gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game.

Joe Toussaint subbed into the game for the first time with seven minutes to play and hit a deep three to take back the lead.

Texas threw down a hammer alley-oop to take a one point lead with under a minute to go in the first half, but Erik Stevenson responded with a fall-away three to reclaim the lead once again. WVU led by two going into the half, the score at 28-26.

Keddy Johnson started the second half the same as he did the first, scoring the first points for West Virginia, this time on a three pointer.

Soon after, Johnson poked out the ball from behind and Emmittt Matthews finished the outlet pass for two in transition. Seth Wilson then put a move on his defender before hitting a tough three pointer on the next possession for West Virginia.

After six minutes of play, Texas reclaimed the lead for the first time since the first half, but Kedrian Johnson hit a long two on the next possession to tie it back up at 40.

Despite a three from Kedrian Johnson to cancel out one from Texas’s Carr, the Mountaineers still found themselves down by five with nine to play.

Tre Mitchell put his defender on the ground before hitting a three pointer to bring the game within two. Texas was then called for a tech for getting in the face on Mitchell following the play.

With 3:15 to play, Johnson got to the line and hit two free throws to make it a three point game. On the next possession, he was fouled again on a three pointer and made all three from the charity stripe.

Unfortunately for West Virginia, they were unable to find offense late and Texas kept scoring, resulting in a 69-61 loss for WVU.

They will seek redemption at home on Wednesday, the 25th against Texas Tech.