Motorists stranded on US highway overnight amid snowstorm

Latest forecast for upcoming snowstorm in Northeast

As communities in the mid-Atlantic continue to dig out from an early-week snowstorm, AccuWeather forecasters are warning that more snow is on the way late this week. Areas from New York City to Philadelphia and Boston could be in the thick of the storm. “Get ready! We have another storm on the way Thursday night into Friday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding that the storm will affect a much larger area of the Northeast than the storm that started the week and lef