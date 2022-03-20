Motorist plows into crowd, killing six

Motorist plows into crowd, killing six

by

A car mowed down a group of performers preparing for a carnival parade in southern Belgium early Sunday, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

More than 150 people had gathered at dawn with costumes and drums for the festival in Strépy-Bracquegnies when suddenly, “a car drove from the back at high speed,” said Jacques Gobert, mayor of the neighboring town of La Louviere.

In addition to those killed and the 10 who were critically injured, several dozen suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The driver and a second person were arrested after the car was stopped a few miles away. The duo, who are both in their 30s, had not been previously known to police.

It’s unclear what caused the deadly incident.

But prosecutor Damien Verheyen said, “there is no element in the investigation at this time that allows me to consider that the motivations of the two could have been terror related.”

More than 150 people had gathered at dawn with costumes and drums for the festival in Strépy-Bracquegnies.
Olivier Matthys/AP
People talk on a street, after an incident at a carnival.
A car suddenly “drove from the back at high speed.”
Olivier Matthys/AP
A performer speaks on a phone.
Several dozen parade attendees suffered minor injuries.
Olivier Matthys/AP
People walk home after an incident at a carnival.
The driver and a second person were arrested after the car was stopped a few miles away.
Olivier Matthys/AP

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden expressed grief over the incident.

“What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy,” Verlinden said.

With Post wires

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.