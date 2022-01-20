Motorcyclist fleeing LAPD dies in head-on crash broadcast live on TV

A speeding motorcyclist who was being tracked by a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was killed in a brutal head-on crash during the chase.

The unidentified cyclist was speeding down Roscoe Boulevard in West Hills, Calif. at about 1 p.m. on Thursday before slamming head-on into a vehicle making a left turn.

Cops initially ran the license plate and determined the motorcycle was stolen, LAPD spokesman Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told the Post.

The officers then called on an LAPD helicopter to track the motorcyclist, who took off at a high speed.

A motorcyclist got into a deadly crash after being chased by the LAPD. CBSLA

According to the LAPD, the motorcycle was stolen. CBSLA

The unidentified driver’s crash was caught live on air by a local CBS station. CBSLA

Sgt. Borihanh said police vehicles did not pursue the motorcyclist.

A local CBS news station following the pursuit caught the violent impact live on air.

“Oh my Gosh!” the anchor said while clasping her hands to her face. “We have just seen — sorry, we just saw that motorcycle crash into a car there at the intersection.”

Borihanh said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.