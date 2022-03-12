Motorcycle dangling off Main Street bridge in Daytona Beach after rider ran safety arm, police say

Crews work to pull up a motorcycle from over the edge of the draw of the Main Street Bridge, Saturday March 12, 2022 folwing a crash on the bridge.d

DAYTONA BEACH — The Main Street bridge re-opened after it was closed just before 10 a.m. Saturday following a motorcycle accident that damaged the structure.

The motorcycle was heading east on Main Street toward the beach when it ran through one of the traffic arms that dropped into position to allow the drawbridge to rise, police said.

The driver wasn’t injured, but the motorcycle is now dangling off the bridge. The damaged traffic arm must be replaced and a bridge inspection must be completed by FDOT before it can reopen, according to authorities.

Crews work to pull up a motorcycle and the trailer it was pulling from over the edge of the draw of the Main Street Bridge, Saturday March 12, 2022 following a crash on the bridge.

Riders: Rain won’t dampen Daytona Bike Week 2022’s closing weekend

Expert: Gas surge may have peaked in Daytona, Florida

The accident involved a single motorcycle with one rider on board. No other people or vehicles were involved, according to a news release.

Police haven’t released the name of the individual involved in the accident.

Crews work to pull up a motorcycle and the trailor it was pulling from over the edge of the draw of the Main Street Bridge, Saturday March 12, 2022 folwing a crash on the bridge.d

Daytona Beach Police say its unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. Authorities urge motorists to use the bridges on International Speedway Boulevard, Silver Beach/Orange Avenue or Oakridge/Seabreeze Boulevard as alternates.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Motorcycle dangling from Main Street bridge in Daytona Beach