Mötley Crüe bassist reacts to Eddie Vedder diss, calls Pearl Jam ‘one of the most boring bands in history’

The grunge versus hair-metal beef continues to rage in the year of our Lord 2022.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder recalled one of his old gigs at a club in the 1980s, during which he would often work shows by metal bands he “despised.”

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV,” Vedder said. “The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: [expletive] you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Eddie Vedder and Nikki Sixx

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Tasia Wells/Getty Eddie Vedder; Nikki Sixx

On Friday, Mötley Crüe bassist and songwriter Nikki Sixx responded to Vedder’s diss with a harsh diss of his own, calling Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history.”

“Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue,” Sixx wrote on Twitter. “Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?” Zing!

Mötley Crüe are set to begin their Stadium Tour in June, their first major tour since 2015. The band has also been back in the headlines recently thanks to the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which stars Sebastian Stan as Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and dramatizes the fallout from his infamous sex tape with Pamela Anderson.

Related content: