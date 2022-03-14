Motion Picture Sound Editors – The Hamden Journal

Dune, West Side Story and Nightmare Alley were among the big film winners at the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 69th Golden Reel Awards, which were handed out during a virtual ceremony tonight. See the full list below.

Denis Villeneuve’s Warner Bros epic Dune won for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects/Foley, Guillermo del Toro’s noir remake Nightmare Alley picked up the trophy for

Feature Dialogue/ADR, and Steven Spielberg’s Warner Bros musical redo West Side Story took the Feature Music prize.

Other feature film winners tonight included Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon (Animation), Greenwich Entertainment’s The Rescue (Documentary) and China’s Cliff Walkers (Foreign Language).

Small-screen Golden Reel winners included HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s The Witcher and Love, Death + Robots, Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, Disney+’s The Beatles Get Back, Paramount+’s Infinite and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

The Golden Reel Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing over 17 categories spanning feature films, longform and shortform TV, animation, documentaries, games and student work.

“These past two years, our members led the way in developing remote solutions that kept them working,” MPSE President Mark Lanza said in his opening address. “We salute their ingenuity. MPSE has always stood for creativity and innovation.”

Ron Howard and Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini III

The evening’s career honorees certainly aren’t strangers to each other. Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard received the MPSE’s top honor, the Filmmaker Award, and the Career Achievement Award was presented Anthony “Chic” Ciccolini III. Among his scores of credits, Ciccolini served as supervising sound editor on more than a dozen of Howard’s films, ranging from Willow, Parenthood and Far and Away to Frost/Nixon, The Paper, The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Best Picture Oscar nominee Apollo 13 and winner A Beautiful Mind.

Ciccolini, whose TV credits include Sex and the City, The Corner and Dellaventura, received his award from Emmy-winning Barry supervising sound editor Rickley W. Dumm.

Presenters also included Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, Ciccolini and past MPSE Career Achievement Award honorees Harry Cohen, John Roesch, Cece Hall and Richard L. Anderson.

This will mark the second Academy Awards with no separate Oscar category for sound editing, after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences combined sound editing and sound mixing into a single Best Sound category in April 2020. The Trial of the Chicago 7, Soul, The Queen’s Gambit and The Mandalorian were among the top winners at last year’s Golden Reels, but Sound of Metal won Best Sound at the Oscars.

Here are the winners at the 69th Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Series or Short

Love, Death + Robots: “Snow in the Desert”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North MPSE

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan MPSE

Foley Editor: Jeff Gross

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevens, Dawn Lunsford

Music Editor: Jeff Charbonneau

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Limited Series or Anthology

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 9: “Indiana Winter”

Amazon Prime

Supervising Sound Editor: Onnalee Blank MPSE

Sound Designers: Jay Jennings, Harry Cohen MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Dialogue Editors: Chris Kahwaty MPSE, Katy Wood

ADR Editor: Bryan Parker MPSE

Foley Editors: Pietu Korhonen, Lars Halvorsen

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi MPSE

Music Editor: John Finklea

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation

Arcane – League of Legends: “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Brad Beaumont MPSE, Eliot Connors MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Alexander Temple

Supervising ADR Editor: Shannon Beaumont

Foley Editor: Alexander Ephraim MPSE

Foley Artists: Dan O’ Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Music Editor: Alex Seaver

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

The Beatles Get Back: “Part 3”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Brent Burge, Martin Kwok

Sound Editors: Matt Stutter MPSE, Buster Flaws, Melanie Graham

Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

Music Editors: Steve Gallagher MPSE, Tane Upjohn-Beatson

Foley Editor: Michael Donaldson

Foley Artist: Simon Riley

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Infinite

Paramount+

Supervising Sound Editors: Mandell Winter MPSE, David Esparza MPSE

Sound Designer: Hamilton Sterling

Sound Effects Editor: Will Digby MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Micah Loken MPSE, Sang Kim

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine MPSE

Music Editor: Mark “Vordo” Wlodarkiewicz

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – ½ Hour – Comedy or Drama

Only Murders in the Building: “The Boy From 6B”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Mathew Waters

Dialogue Editor: Danika Wikke MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Meredith Stacy

Music Editor: Micha Liberman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Dialogue / ADR

Succession: “Secession”

HBO Max

Supervising Sound Editor: Nicholas Renbeck MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

ADR Editor: Angela Organ

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Effects / Foley

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Collinge

Sound Designers: Rob Turner, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne

Foley Editors: Adam Oakley, Rob Weatherall

Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Rebecca Heathcote

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Series 1 Hour – Music

Wu Tang: An American Saga: “Protect Ya Neck”

Hulu

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Raya and the Last Dragon

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Mills

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff MPSE

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David C. Hughes, Cameron Barker

Foley Editors: Chris Frazier, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Jim Weidman

Music Editor: David Olson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Rescue

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Roland Vajs, Mariusz Glabinski

Foley Artist: Nuno Bentro

Music Editor: Ben Smithers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Cliff Walkers

Viki

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang MPSE, Zhao Nan MPSE

ADR Editor: Li Xinghui

Foley Artist: Han Junsheng

Sound Editors: Ann Scibelli, Xiao’ou Olivia Zhang MPSE, Iain Pattison, Alan Rankin

Sound Designer: Mark Stoeckinger

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

Nightmare Alley

Searchlight Pictures

Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor: Jill Purdy MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Dune

Warner Bros.

Supervising Sound Editors: Theo Green, Mark Mangini MPSE

Sound Designer: Dave Whitehead

Sound Effects Editors: Phil Barrie, Lee Gilmore MPSE, Greg Ten Bosch MPSE, Robert Kellough MPSE, Piero Mura

Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Foley Artists: Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Music

West Side Story

20th Century Studios

Music Editors: Joe E. Rand, Ramiro Belgardt

Scoring Editor: David Channing

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Audio

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Sledgehammer Games

Audio Director: David Swenson MPSE

Audio Leads: Matthew Grimm, Ryan McSweeney, Michael Caisley, Eric Wedemeyer

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen MPSE, Nick Interlandi, Nick Martin

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Adam Boyd MPSE, Hilary Long

Supervising Music Editors: Ted Kocher, Anthony Caruso

Sound Designers: Kegan Chau, Fernando Labarthe, Sheridan Willard, Tyler Cannan, Michael Tornabene, Peter Wayne, Liam Underwood, Don Veca, Jeremiah Sypult, Andy Bayless, Darren Blondin, Nicholas D’Amato, Jacob Denny, Jacob Harley, Vadim Nuniyants, Timothy Schlie, Aaron Brown, Ian Mika, Tory Bader, Corina Bello, Darrell Tung, Jonathan Gosselin, Nick Tremblay, Mathieu Denis, Mikael Frithiof, Jon Persson, Braden Parkes, Erick Ocampo, Mike Maksim, Matt Hall, Chris Diebold, Jeff Sawyer, Josh Moore, Igor Comes, Tim Gedemer MPSE, Klaus Shipman, Jim Schaefer, Rashaad Wiggins, Jonathan McCavish, Gavin Hislop, Michael Jones, Shawn Jimmerson, Lee Staples, Ryan Garigliano, Garrett Oshiro

Sound Editors: Daniel Petras, Jordan Ruhala, Matthew Schaff MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson, Maggie Wolf, Alvaro Vela, Serge J. Isaac, Stiv Schneider, Juliana Henao Mesa, David Price

Music Editors: Scott Shoemaker, Tao-Ping Chen, Adam Kallibjian, Rob Goodson, Andrew Buresh

Foley Artist: Foley Walkers

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Build Me Up

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Wong Hui Grace

Filmmaker Award

Ron Howard

Career Achievement Award

Anthony J. “Chic” Ciccolini III