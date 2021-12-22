Motion Picture Academy’s Governors Awards Postponed; No New Date Yet – The Hamden Journal

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has postponed its Governors Awards due to complications of the current Covid surge. No new date was announced.

Here is the statement released Wednesday by an Academy spokesperson:

“We have made the difficult decision to change our plans in hosting the Governors Awards in person on January 15,” they said. “Given the uncertainties around the variants, and the impact this could have on our community, we feel this is the best and safest decision for our honorees and guests. Rescheduled plans will come at a later date as we continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all those involved.”

Honorary Oscar statuettes had been previously announced for Samuel L. Jackson, Liv Ullmann and Elaine May. Danny Glover is also to be the recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Due to the lockdown last year, the stand-alone Governors Awards was entirely cancelled and instead two Hersholt awards — to Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture and Television Fund — were presented during the pared down and delayed April 25 Oscar show on ABC. Whether this Governors Award ceremony will be rescheduled before the 2022 Oscar ceremony on March 27, or whether these awards might be rolled into that telecast itself, is only a matter of speculation at this time. Stay tuned.

The Governors Awards had been set to take place at the newly refurbished Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel for the first time, away from the Hollywood & Highland ballroom where all previous ceremonies have taken place.