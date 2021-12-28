Mother of teen killed by LAPD stray bullet shares her grief

The heartbroken mother of the 14-year-old girl killed by a stray police bullet at a Los Angeles department store wiped tears from her face Tuesday as she described the moment her daughter died in her arms.

The grieving mom recalled the deadly incident at a press conference just one day after Valentina Orellana-Peralta’s shooting death at a Burlington store was ruled a homicide.

“Valentina and I hugged each other,” Soledad Peralta said. “She went and locked the door, praying for safety, praying for everybody. We started hugging each other tighter.”

“White powder was coming out of Valentina’s body and she started having convulsions,” Peralta said. “Her body went limp as I was screaming for help. The police did not come to help me or my daughter.”

Peralta said when police did come, they escorted her away but left Valentina.

“They just left her laying there alone,” the mom said. “We want justice for our angel, Valentina.”

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was in a changing room when a stray bullet fired by a policeman came through the wall and hit her, killing her instantly. The family of Valentina Orellana

The teenager died of a gunshot wound to the chest at the North Hollywood store Dec. 23, a preliminary autopsy revealed.

Cops have said the teen was trying on dresses for a quinceañera in one of the store’s changing rooms when an unidentified officer fired at a nearby assault suspect attacking a woman.

The bullet that struck the teen skipped off the floor and pierced the wall when officers shot at an armed suspect in the store.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta’s mother said that when police finally came they escorted her away but left her daughter lying on the floor. LAPD/YouTube

In graphic, 35-minute LAPD video released Monday, blood-curdling screams could be heard from inside the dressing room area where Valentina and her mother were hiding –– right behind a wall where officers fatally shot Daniel Elena-Lopez, 24.

The California Attorney General’s Office is conducting an independent review of the case.