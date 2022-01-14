Mother of missing Houston man searches for answers in mysterious disappearance

The Daily Beast

‘I Know Data’: Texas School Board Member Goes on Racist Rant About Black Teachers

Cypress-Fairbanks ISD via YouTubeParents and community members have called for a Houston school board trustee to resign after he savagely critiqued Black teachers during a racist rant at a school board meeting. Scott Henry of the Cypress Independent School District (CFISD) blamed students’ poor grades and low graduation rates on Black teachers and said diversity efforts were frivolous in comments that left lawmakers, activists, and parents aghast.In a school board meeting on Jan. 10, Onika Mayer