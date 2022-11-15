Mother of Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster shares encouraging update on her son

As frightening as it was to see Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on the Arrowhead Stadium field after a big hit, it undoubtedly was much worse for his mom to watch.

That is her baby boy, after all.

Smith-Schuster left Sunday’s game against the Jaguars after taking what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster needed assistance to leave the field and was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson after the game and said he had seen Smith-Schuster at halftime.

“Obviously that was a scary thing with JuJu,” Mahomes said. “I was talking with him in the locker room, he’s looking good, so that was good to see.”

Smith-Schuster’s mother, Sammy Toa-Schuster, shared an update on her son’s condition in an Instagram story.

“Prayer report to everyone who texted me and called!!! My baby is A-okay… Thank you so much for the over pouring of love and support. We really appreciate you all!!! My Baby is OKAY.. #ChiefsKingdom,” Toa-Schuster wrote over a picture of her at Arrowhead Stadium with Smith-Schuster.

Toa-Schuster shared a second message that should resonate with most mothers.

“Mommy will always have your back!! If I could.. I would take allllll those hits for you!! I love you my sweet child!!” she wrote.