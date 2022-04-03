Mother killed by husband while at a Miami-Dade JCC for her daughter’s swim lesson, cops say

A tragic shooting that unfolded Sunday afternoon at a North Miami-Dade Jewish Community Center was the result of domestic violence — not domestic terrorism, according to Miami-Dade police and the JCC.
A woman identified by social media mourners and South Florida TV stations as Shandell Harris. The 30-year-old Miami woman was on the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center pool deck for her daughter’s swimming lesson when the child’s stepfather shot Harris dead around 2:12 p.m., Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said.
Zabaleta said police arrested Harris’ husband, 45, and found a gun in an open field adjacent to this JCC, 18900 NE 25th Ave. Investigators learned Sunday’s piece of domestic violence had been preceded by another in a different jurisdiction.
“Earlier (Sunday), there was a shooting at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center with one fatality,” said a popup on the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center website. “Miami-Dade Police have confirmed it is being investigated as a domestic issue. The suspected gunman has been arrested, and police have indicated there is no known threat to the Jewish community.”
JCC officials added: “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. Thankfully, years of drills and numerous safety protocols ensured the safety of our members, staff, and community.”
If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic violence and/or abuse, tell someone: friends, family, police or call at this hotline for help, 800-962-2873 or 800-500-1119.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
