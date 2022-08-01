Mother and five kids among seven dead in wrong-way crash in Illinois

A mother, her four young children and one of the kids’ pals were among seven people killed in a horrific wrong-way crash in Illinois over the weekend, according to a report.

The family’s Chevrolet van — carrying Lauren Dobosz, 31, her four kids, husband and one of the children’s friends — was hit head-on by an Acura TSX going the wrong way in rural Riley outside Chicago around 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The impact caused both vehicles to burst in to flames, killing Dobosz and the five kids.

The sole occupant of the Acura, Jennifer Fernandez, 22, was also killed.

Dobosz’s husband was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The mother was a cheerleading coach for a junior football team on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to the outlet.

A fundraising effort by the shattered team had raised more than $12,000 for the family’s relatives Monday afternoon.

The crash caused both cars to explode in to flames. Fox 32 Chicago

The Acura TSX was going the wrong way. Fox 32 Chicago

The Acura driver, Jennifer Fernandez, was pronounced dead. Fox 32 Chicago

A GoFundMe raised $12,000 for the family’s funeral expenses. GoFundMe/Lisa Torres

“Lauren always made a great impression on everyone she met, she was full of life, laughter, and always a good time,” the appeal read. “We’re going to miss you Lauren and your spunky, sweet, sassy kids and every so loved friend.”

The deceased Dobosz kids from Rolling Meadows were a 5-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, according to the ABC7 Chicago. The other killed child was a 13-year-old girl and friend of the eldest Dobosz kid.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.