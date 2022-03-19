Most watchable games on Day 3

The first round of the men’s NCAA tournament featured a flurry of upsets and close finishes on Day 1 and a snoozefest on Day 2. Will the drama and intrigue return on Saturday? Here’s a look at the day’s eight games ranked from must-see to most skippable:

1. Gonzaga (1) vs. Memphis (9), 9:40 p.m. EST (TBS)

Memphis clearly isn’t lacking for confidence entering its clash with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga. The Tigers practically scoffed when asked if they viewed the game as Davis-versus-Goliath. “I feel like it’s a No. 1 seed versus a No. 1 seed,” guard Landers Nolley said. While Gonzaga overwhelmed Georgia State with Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren inside, the Tigers have a big, physical, talented answer to that in Jalen Duren. Gonzaga will need more out of its guards against surging Memphis and will have to do a better job defending in transition.

2. Baylor (1) vs. North Carolina (8), 12:10 p.m. EST (CBS)

North Carolina certainly did its part on Thursday night to make its second-round game with Baylor more intriguing. The Tar Heels dismantled Marquette so thoroughly that they now have to be taken seriously as a threat to advance deep in the East region. While Brady Manek is an outstanding pick-and-pop shooter and Armando Bacot is a consistent force in the paint at both ends of the floor, North Carolina often goes how Caleb Love goes. Love had 21 first-half points on Thursday, the sort of performance the Tar Heels will need Saturday against Baylor’s loaded backcourt.

3. UCLA (4) vs. Saint Mary’s (5), 7:10 p.m. EST (TBS)

In the past three weeks, Saint Mary’s has toppled Gonzaga, annihilated Indiana and risen into the top 15 in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings. The Gaels may soon add UCLA to their list of victims if the Bruins can’t solve the scoring issues that have plagued them lately. While UCLA rallied past Akron on Thursday night thanks to a strong defensive effort and some clutch shots from Tyger Campbell, the Bruins can’t hope to keep winning while scoring fewer than one point per possession. They need more from Johnny Juzang. They also either need Cody Riley to deliver more on offense or defensive presence Myles Johnson to get more playing time.

4. Tennessee (3) vs. Michigan (11), 5:15 p.m. EST (CBS)

Whereas improbable conference tournament champions Iowa and Virginia Tech both suffered first-round letdowns, Tennessee only built on the momentum from its SEC tournament title. The Vols smoked overmatched Longwood, setting up a more evenly matched second-round game against Michigan on Sunday evening. Tennessee’s ball-hawking, havoc-wreaking defense could be particularly troublesome for a Michigan team that could be without point guard DeVante Jones once again. “I will be on my knees tonight praying he will hopefully be ready to go,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said Friday, “because we’re going to need all hands on deck.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 17:Saint Peter’s Peacocks guard Matthew Lee (15) and Saint Peter’s Peacocks guard Doug Edert (25) celebrate after the mens March Madness college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Saint Peters Peacocks on March 17, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Murray State (7) vs. Saint Peter’s (15), 7:45 p.m. EST (CBS)

Only twice before has a No. 15 seed advanced to the Sweet 16. On Saturday, Saint Peters will try to match the exploits of 2021 Oral Roberts and 2013 Florida Gulf Coast. Fresh off waylaying a second-seeded Kentucky team with a budget at least 10 times its size, Saint Peters draws another formidable team from the Bluegrass state. Murray State isn’t a big-money power-six program, but the Racers (31-2) are stacked with scoring threats and haven’t lost since December.

6. Kansas (1) vs. Creighton (9), 2:40 p.m. EST (CBS)

In case Kansas’ bracket wasn’t already favorable enough, the Jayhawks caught another break. On Saturday, they’ll face a Creighton team who needed overtime to complete a draining late rally against San Diego State in the Round of 64 and lost its top big man to a knee injury in the process. Seven-foot-one sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner was Creighton’s second-leading scorer this season, but the Bluejays are likely to miss his ability to alter shots around the rim even more. He was the anchor of a defense ranked 17th best in the nation.

7. Arkansas (4) vs. New Mexico State (12), 8:40 p.m. EST (TNT)

America, Teddy Allen. Teddy Allen, America. The well-traveled New Mexico State guard lived up to his Teddy Buckets nickname and to his reputation for being mouthy and quick-tempered. Allen first unleashed one of his trademark scoring flurries on UConn on Thursday night, erupting for 37 points despite an 0-for-4 start from the field. When it was over, after he’d finished off the Huskies with a game-clinching layup, he waved to the opposing fans and shouted “Bye bye blue blood!” What does Teddy Buckets have in store for Arkansas? It might be another scoring barrage. Or he might be ice-cold. Whatever the answer, Teddy is likely coming out firing.

8. Providence (4) vs. Richmond (12), 6:10 p.m. EST (TNT)

There was an upset in a first-round Midwest regional game in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. It just wasn’t the one many predicted. While Providence smothered South Dakota State in the opening game of the day, Richmond stunned Iowa a couple hours later. Senior guard Jacob Gilyard had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Spiders lived up to their decades-old reputation as dangerous underdogs. Gilyard’s pick-and-roll prowess in Richmond’s Princeton offense will be a challenge, but the Big East regular season champs have to be quietly happy with the matchup. Providence could make its first Sweet 16 since 1997 without facing a team seeded better than 12th.