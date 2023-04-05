Most Wanted’ Crossover; Teases Series Is Going To The Dogs – The Hamden Journal

SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from tonight’s FBI: Most Wanted crossover.

Tonight’s FBI global crossover event took viewers on a trip from New York City to Rome and back as Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto), Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), and Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) are on the hunt for terrorists targeting the President of the United States—or it seemed that way at first.

While all that is going on, Scola (John Boyd), who is working side by side with Remy looking for the bad guys, discovered Nina (Shantel VanSanten) was shot while in Rome and is in stable condition. Scola is unhappy no one told him his love and their unborn child were in danger, but all is forgotten when he learns from Forrester both are going to be ok.

(L-R): Katherine Renee Kane as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott. Bennett Raglin/CBS

Elsewhere, Remy discovers a bomb is in play so it becomes a race against the clock. In the end, the President wasn’t the target at all, instead, the terrorists were looking to blow up the John F. Kennedy Airport full of innocents. In the end, the bad guys were thwarted, and the evil general seeking revenge for his dead daughter is caught. With an active bomb still in play, Remy and Scola move hell on earth to stop it. With seconds left on the clock, Remy detonates it by pulling all the cables out at once. Yes, that could’ve caused it to detonate but never doubt Remy who knows exactly what he’s doing.

McDermott spoke to The Hamden Journal about the action-packed crossover and he teases what’s ahead, including a special new co-star and an update on Remy’s brother’s killer.

DEADLINE: What was your experience like shooting this major crossover episode? It felt like we were watching a movie.

DYLAN MCDERMOTT: I think it always feels that way, honestly. It feels like these are little movies we’re making. It was fun to go over to FBI and to play with them. I thought this storyline was really compelling, it was dangerous, and it was spooky. There was a lot of a lot at stake for New York City. Remy was all in on this one, like usual, but I think that he even felt that there was a chance that this could go wrong.

(L-R): John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola and Dylan McDermott as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott

DEADLINE: Remy and Scola were like the odd couple; you and John Boyd had fantastic chemistry. What was it like working with him?

MCDERMOTT: They were the odd couple. I added a lot of lines in there because I wanted to give the feeling that these two are opposites and that this is a young agent and Remi is seasoned. This Scola character is making all these mistakes but at the same time, Remy believes in him. He wants to help [Scola] and encourage him but he’s a pain in the ass— it’s a little bit of both.

DEADLINE: Right, because who lies about having bomb experience?

MCDERMOTT: That’s why in that bomb scene I added the line, “I knew there was something about you I didn’t like.” But we had a lot of fun though and we worked really hard. Doing a crossover episode is like doing a military operation. We started this months ago and we just finished a couple of days ago with this FBI: Most Wanted episode.

DEADLINE: You’re still relatively new to the role of Remy, but if those one-liners you drop are any indication as to how much fun you’re having, I’d wager going to work is no chore.

MCDERMOTT: Remy is such a great character to play. He is one of those characters that I’m so infused with. Every time I play him, which is every single day, there’s something about him that I get lost in and I like that. That’s this Dick Wolf world that’s allowed me to get lost in these characters, much like Ryan Murphy. They allow me to be me. It was the same playing Richard Wheatley [in Law & Order: Organized Crime], I got lost in him, too. I enjoy working with producers who get me and who understand that I work a certain way. Maybe I improvise a little bit more than most but it’s the freedom and spontaneity that they offer that I absolutely love.

DEADLINE: I hear Remy has some big storylines coming up. Any plans to dive into his brother’s murder further?

MCDERMOTT: Yes, that’s that case is opening up again because apparently, the killer may not be the killer. There’s some prosecutorial misconduct—we don’t know but it’s opening up a can of worms. Everything that Remy thought was real is now unreal. He thought he had put a lot of this stuff to rest because he thought his brother’s killer was in prison and he was satisfied with that. Now all of a sudden, he’s got to open up again and go through all this trauma one more time.

DEADLINE: Will this affect his work?

MCDERMOTT: I think that there’s a part of Remy that’s in shock that the person may still be out there. That’s something he is going to have to come to terms with but he won’t stop until he gets that person. That’s what we’re inching towards as we end the season.

DEADLINE: Remy doesn’t seem like the type of person who’d ask his colleagues to help him out with something like this. Would that be a fair assessment?

MCDERMOTT: There’s an interesting thing about playing Remy sometimes and you saw it in the crossover when Scola’s covering him. He comes straight out and he shoots the Russian bad guy in JFK—there’s a recklessness to him and at the same time it’s dangerous. So you’re asking me, would he include the team? Not necessarily.

DEADLINE: In next week’s episode, you’ll be working with your daughter and your dog Otis. What can we expect?

MCDERMOTT: Yes, my dog is right here. Next week, my dog Otis goes undercover and his name is Rocky. My daughter, who is playing a bad guy, is also in the same scene which has been a dream come true for me. And not only that but—wait, I can’t give you that. Wait until you see this episode. She is amazing, my daughter Colette is a star. You know, I can’t do this forever so she’s gonna take over the family business and she’s ready. She does a great job on the show. I’m so proud of her.

Two exclusive pictures of McDermott and Otis can be found below.

