Most voters say Dems, Biden have done less than expected: poll

A plurality of registered voters believe President Biden and congressional Democrats have accomplished less than they expected since taking unified control of government, according to a new poll.

Conducted by Morning Consult and Politico, the poll found that 41 percent of respondents believe Democrats in Congress accomplished less than expected while only 10 percent said they accomplished more than expected. Roughly 32 percent said the lawmakers have accomplished about what they expected.

The poll — which was conducted from Dec. 18 to 20 — found similar numbers for Biden, with 42 percent of voters believing the president has accomplished less than expected. Eleven percent believe he accomplished more and roughly 38 percent say he accomplished what they expected.

The poll’s findings come on the heels of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) spiking the president’s sweeping Build Back Better Act on Sunday — citing inflation, the spiraling national debt and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchin’s opposition to the measure makes it nearly impossible for Democrats to pass the social spending bill — which the party has been working on for months.

Sen. Manchin accused the president’s staff of driving him to his “wit’s end.” AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Biden and White House officials met with Manchin multiple times in the last few weeks to discuss the legislation and see if they could come to an agreement. In a radio interview Monday, Manchin revealed that White House staff drove him to his “wit’s end.”

“It is not the president. This is staff,” he told home-state host Hoppy Kercheval.

“And they drove some things, and they put some things out, that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is,” Manchin added.

“I’m always willing to work and listen, to try. I just got to the wit’s end and they know the real reasons what happened,” he said.

The Build Back Better Act was passed by the House last month with a $2.2 trillion price tag. However, estimates calculated by the Congressional Budget Office revealed the legislation could cost about $4.5 trillion — and add $3 trillion to the federal deficit — if its programs were extended over 10 years, the same period as the proposed revenue streams.

In the survey released Monday, 45 percent of respondents said they supported the Build Back Better Act, while 40 percent said they opposed and 15 percent said they didn’t know or had no opinion. However, 28 percent of respondents said they “strongly” disapproved of the social spending bill, compared to 24 percent who strongly approved of it and 21 percent who “somewhat” supported it.

The poll also found that 45 percent of respondents believe Senate Democrats were moving “too slow” in passing it, while 36 percent of voters said the pace is “just right” and 9 percent said it was moving “too fast.”

A key sticking point in negotiations between the White House and Manchin was expansion of the federal child tax credit, which the Biden administration has pressed to include in the bill.

Biden and White House officials met with Manchin multiple times in the last few weeks to discuss the legislation. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The poll found Americans were split on the idea of extending the expanded child tax credit payments past this year, with 47 percent supporting and 42 percent opposing. However, 51 percent said they opposed the tax credits being made permanent, while just 35 percent supported the idea.