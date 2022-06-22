Most stocks can’t keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

As prices rise at their fastest pace in 40 years, the impact is palpable on every trip to the grocery store or gas station.

Much less noticeable is the impact of inflation on investors’ wealth.

Inflation is an invisible drain on an investor’s purchasing power. At current levels — in May, the Consumer Price Index surged 8.6% over the previous year — investors would need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

Most stocks can’t deliver this level of return consistently. But some robust, high-yield dividend stocks can come close to matching this rate. Here are three that could potentially beat inflation in 2022.

BHP Group (BHP)

The current wave of inflation is largely driven by commodities. Everything from copper to gas is trading at a historically elevated level.

Melbourne-based BHP Group is the largest miner and producer of these commodities. The stock has more than doubled since the pandemic-driven stock market crash of 2020.

However, earnings have outpaced the stock, and dividends have been elevated. That means BHP now offers a dividend yield of 12% per share.

BHP’s dividend payout is higher than inflation. Meanwhile, its underlying business is tethered to the cost of living, making it a potentially effective hedge against rising prices.

Altria Group (MO)

Winners and losers during economic downturns are determined by pricing power.

Companies that cannot raise prices on customers experience margin compression. However, companies that can raise prices without any impact on demand can pass rising costs onto their customers.

Tobacco companies fall into the latter category. Cigarettes are, unfortunately, addictive, so smokers can be relied upon to pay for their fix even when prices rise.

This is why tobacco giants like Altria can sustain margins and expand cash flow.

Altria has paid a consistent dividend for over 50 years. At the moment, the stock offers an impressive 7.95% dividend yield.

The company may be able to sustain (or even expand) this payout in the face of rising inflation.

Enbridge Ltd. (ENB)

Energy companies are a classic example of an inflation hedge. That said, the price of crude oil is far too volatile to predict. Thus, oil stocks can be unreliable.

One alternative is an energy infrastructure company like Enbridge. This Canadian giant owns and operates North America’s largest network of oil and gas pipelines.

This network has recently been expanded in anticipation of higher demand across the continent. The company is also involved in building pipes to export terminals as America ramps up exports of energy to Europe.

The stock offers a 6.5% dividend yield, which is just below inflation. However, management expects this dividend to expand 5% to 7% every year.

If these targets are met, Enbridge’s total return could be far higher than the rate of inflation.

