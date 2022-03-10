host Pat Sajak appeared to be in a mood, Wednesday. The long-time host clearly did not appreciate a contestant’s story during the player interviews, and he made it abundantly clear. As a result, many viewers and fans took to social media to rebuke Sajak for being rude.

Scott Ingwersen’s interview did not go particularly well. Before Ingwersen even had a chance to share his story, Sajak read his note card and was not impressed.

“Why am I mentioning this?” Sajak asked. “It’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?”

“It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe,” Ingwersen explained. “The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, “It’s just a laceration.” But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just wanna say thank you to them 30 years later.”

Sajak quickly shushed the applauding audience and said, “ “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

Sajak was in the recently for asking viewers to “have a little heart” and to be kinder to contestants. However, his response to Ingwersen’s story was anything but kind.

While viewers were upset with the host for being rude, Ingwersen appeared to enjoy himself. While he didn’t advance to the bonus round, he did take home $5,700 in prizes.

