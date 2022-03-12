Most of NY under winter storm warning this weekend. See how much snow is projected

Record-breaking warmth to start the week and a bomb cyclone to end the week. It’s March in New York.
A fast-moving winter storm set to impact more than 150 million people will dump snow, ice and rain throughout the state Friday and Saturday, forecasters say.
The system combines milder air from the Gulf of Mexico with arctic air from Canada. The dividing lines will create multiple bands of precipitation: rain along the coast; rain to snow in the Hudson Valley; and snow across the rest of New York.
All of upstate New York aside from the Hudson Valley and Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Monroe counties is under a winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service. The storm watches begin Friday evening and run through Saturday.
Most of the state will receive snow, with heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph and create blowing snow, reducing visibility.
The most substantial swath of snowfall will occur in the Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and North Country, with some regions collecting up to 14 inches. Snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour on Saturday.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible” in the southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley and Schoharie Valley, the National Weather Service said.
Western and central New York, which had temperatures in the 70s on Sunday, will see temperatures drop into the 20s on Saturday with wind chills in the single digits.
New York City will experience rain, which will change to rain and snow, and then snow. Some regions could have a rapid freeze-up as temperatures drop below freezing, creating icy roads.
The storm could strengthen into a bomb cyclone, which occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone quickly drops in atmospheric pressure within 24 hours.
‘Significant storm’: Bomb cyclone packed with snow, rain and wind to slam eastern US
What is a bomb cyclone?: A winter hurricane, explained.
Rochester region: Winter storm watch issued. Here’s how much snow to expect.
How much snow is forecast in New York?
Here’s how many inches the National Weather Service is calling for as of Friday morning.
Albany County
Albany: 4-6
Allegany County
Wellsville: 8-12
Bronx County
East Tremont: Less than 1 inch
Broome County
Binghamton: 8-12
Cattaraugus County
Olean:8-12
Cayuga County
Auburn: 8-12
Chautauqua County
Jamestown: 8-12
Chemung County
Elmira: 6-8
Chenango County
Norwich: 8-12
Clinton County
Plattsburgh: 6-8
Columbia County
Hudson: 3-4
Cortland County
Cortland: 8-12
Delaware County
Delhi: 8-12
Dutchess County
Poughkeepsie: 4-6
Erie County
Buffalo: 4-6
Essex County
Lake Placid: 8-12
Franklin County
Saranac Lake: 8-12
Genesee County
Batavia: 4-6
Greene County
Hunter: 8-12
Herkimer County
Herkimer: 6-8
Old Forge: 12-18
Jefferson County
Watertown: 6-8
Kings County
Crown Heights: Less than 1 inch
Livingston County
Dansville: 6-8
Madison County
Hamilton: 8-12
Monroe County
Rochester: 4-6
Montgomery County
Amsterdam: 6-8
Nassau County
Long Beach: Less than 1 inch
New York County
Central Park: Less than 1 inch
Niagara County
Niagara Falls: 4-6
Ontario County
Canandaigua: 6-8
Oneida County
Utica: 8-12
Onondaga County
Syracuse: 8-12
Orange County
Middletown: 3-4
Orleans County
Albion: 4-6
Otsego County
Cooperstown: 8-12
Putnam County
Cold Spring: 2-3
Queens County
Flushing: Less than 1 inch
Rensselaer County
Troy: 3-12
Richmond County
Tottenville: Less than 1 inch
Rockland County
New City: Less than 1 inch
Saratoga County
Saratoga Springs: 6-8
Schenectady County
Schenectady: 4-6
Schoharie County
Cobleskill: 8-12
Schuyler County
Watkins Glen: 6-8
Steuben County
Corning: 6-8
Suffolk County
Riverhead: Less than 1 inch
Sullivan County
Monticello: 6-8
Tioga County
Owego: 6-8
Tompkins County
Ithaca: 6-8
Ulster County
Kingston: 3-4
Sundown: 6-8
Warren County
Glens Falls: 6-8
Westchester County
New Rochelle: Less than 1 inch
White Plains: Less than 1 inch
Yonkers: Less than 1 inch
Wyoming County
Warsaw: 6-8
Yates County
Penn Yan: 6-8
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY winter storm warning: How much snow to expect for the weekend