Most of NY under winter storm warning this weekend. See how much snow is projected

Record-breaking warmth to start the week and a bomb cyclone to end the week. It’s March in New York.

A fast-moving winter storm set to impact more than 150 million people will dump snow, ice and rain throughout the state Friday and Saturday, forecasters say.

The system combines milder air from the Gulf of Mexico with arctic air from Canada. The dividing lines will create multiple bands of precipitation: rain along the coast; rain to snow in the Hudson Valley; and snow across the rest of New York.

All of upstate New York aside from the Hudson Valley and Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Monroe counties is under a winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service. The storm watches begin Friday evening and run through Saturday.

Most of the state will receive snow, with heavy snow possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph and create blowing snow, reducing visibility.

Estimated snow totals for the storm from March 11 to March 12.

The most substantial swath of snowfall will occur in the Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and North Country, with some regions collecting up to 14 inches. Snowfall rates could exceed an inch per hour on Saturday.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible” in the southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley and Schoharie Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Western and central New York, which had temperatures in the 70s on Sunday, will see temperatures drop into the 20s on Saturday with wind chills in the single digits.

New York City will experience rain, which will change to rain and snow, and then snow. Some regions could have a rapid freeze-up as temperatures drop below freezing, creating icy roads.

The storm could strengthen into a bomb cyclone, which occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone quickly drops in atmospheric pressure within 24 hours.

How much snow is forecast in New York?

Here’s how many inches the National Weather Service is calling for as of Friday morning.

Albany County

Albany: 4-6

Allegany County

Wellsville: 8-12

Bronx County

East Tremont: Less than 1 inch

Broome County

Binghamton: 8-12

Cattaraugus County

Olean:8-12

Cayuga County

Auburn: 8-12

Chautauqua County

Jamestown: 8-12

Chemung County

Elmira: 6-8

Chenango County

Norwich: 8-12

Clinton County

Plattsburgh: 6-8

Columbia County

Hudson: 3-4

Cortland County

Cortland: 8-12

Delaware County

Delhi: 8-12

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie: 4-6

Erie County

Buffalo: 4-6

Essex County

Lake Placid: 8-12

Franklin County

Saranac Lake: 8-12

Genesee County

Batavia: 4-6

Greene County

Hunter: 8-12

Herkimer County

Herkimer: 6-8

Old Forge: 12-18

Jefferson County

Watertown: 6-8

Kings County

Crown Heights: Less than 1 inch

Livingston County

Dansville: 6-8

Madison County

Hamilton: 8-12

Monroe County

Rochester: 4-6

Montgomery County

Amsterdam: 6-8

Nassau County

Long Beach: Less than 1 inch

New York County

Central Park: Less than 1 inch

Niagara County

Niagara Falls: 4-6

Ontario County

Canandaigua: 6-8

Oneida County

Utica: 8-12

Onondaga County

Syracuse: 8-12

Orange County

Middletown: 3-4

Orleans County

Albion: 4-6

Otsego County

Cooperstown: 8-12

Putnam County

Cold Spring: 2-3

Queens County

Flushing: Less than 1 inch

Rensselaer County

Troy: 3-12

Richmond County

Tottenville: Less than 1 inch

Rockland County

New City: Less than 1 inch

Saratoga County

Saratoga Springs: 6-8

Schenectady County

Schenectady: 4-6

Schoharie County

Cobleskill: 8-12

Schuyler County

Watkins Glen: 6-8

Steuben County

Corning: 6-8

Suffolk County

Riverhead: Less than 1 inch

Sullivan County

Monticello: 6-8

Tioga County

Owego: 6-8

Tompkins County

Ithaca: 6-8

Ulster County

Kingston: 3-4

Sundown: 6-8

Warren County

Glens Falls: 6-8

Westchester County

New Rochelle: Less than 1 inch

White Plains: Less than 1 inch

Yonkers: Less than 1 inch

Wyoming County

Warsaw: 6-8

Yates County

Penn Yan: 6-8

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: NY winter storm warning: How much snow to expect for the weekend