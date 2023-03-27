Most New York Dems reject Biden re-election bid: poll

Just over half of Democrats in New York State think their party should nominate somebody other than President Biden in 2024, while a majority of Empire State Republicans say they would vote for former President Donald Trump next year, according to a poll released on Monday.

While 43% of registered New York Democrats believe the 80-year-old Biden should be nominated to run for a second term, 51% said they wanted a “different candidate,” a Siena College poll found.

However, a whopping 63% of those who wanted another Democrat said they didn’t know or had no opinion about who should be the party’s standard-bearer.

When given a list of seven potential stand-ins, more Democrats preferred Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (5%) to Vice President Kamala Harris (3%).

Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont also garnered 3% support each, while Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer received 2% support and California Gov. Gavin Newsom got 1%. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially received 0% support while another 20% said they wanted “someone else.”

On the GOP side, 52% of New York Republicans said they would vote for Trump, 76, in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary, while another 27% got behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 18% said they wanted another candidate.





A Siena College poll found that 51% of New York Democrats think their party should nominate somebody other than President Biden in 2024. AFP via Getty Images

Among those who want another candidate, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was the top choice with 20% support, followed by former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming (6%).

But as with the Democrats, a majority of the “someone else” cohort either didn’t know who they wanted or had no opinion, the poll found.

According to the survey, Trump leads DeSantis among self-described conservative Republicans (54% – 30%), as well as in the suburbs (52% -23%) and upstate (52% to 31%).

In New York City, Trump leads DeSantis by 29 percentage points — 49% to 20%.

Among all New York State voters, Trump has a 38% favorability rating — and just 35% among independents. But among Republicans, that number jumps to 74%.





President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at a White House meeting on Oct. 4, 2022. Getty Images

DeSantis has a 39% favorability rating among all voters — 41% among independents — with an approval rating of 62% among Republicans.

A slight majority — 52% — of Democrats in New York City want Biden as their nominee, but 60% of suburban Democrats and 57% of upstate Democrats want someone else.

And while 57% of conservative Democrats pick Biden as their 2024 nominee, 57% of moderates and 49% of liberals want another candidate.

The president’s favorability rating in the state has dropped to 48% from 54% last month, while his job approval rating in New York is down to 50% from 55% last month.

The poll surveyed 802 registered voters in New York between March 19-22.

It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.6 percentage points.