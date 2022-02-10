Most embarrassing loss of the season to Trail Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday lost to the Portland Trail Blazers, 107-105.

So many of Los Angeles’ losses could get the “Worst Loss of the Year” title, but this has to be number one. Though both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back, Portland came off an 18-point loss to the 13-43 Orlando Magic.

The Lakers did not have Russell Westbrook for the first time this season due to lower back tightness, but it really didn’t matter. Los Angeles shot 6-of-13 from the free throw line (46.2%), turned the ball over 21 times to Portland’s 11, allowed 28 fast break points to just their four points and the list keeps on going.

Here is how the Lakers, now 26-30 on the season, graded individually:

Avery Bradley: D-minus

Avery Bradley took Westbrook’s spot in the starting lineup, but in no world should he be playing 36 minutes in any game. His grade got a boost because he shot 2-of-5 (40%) from deep, but he didn’t contribute anywhere else.

Malik Monk: F

Malik Monk scored seven consecutive points in the third quarter after being held scoreless in the first half, but his quick burst of momentum faded after that. He also turned the ball over five times, so this was one of his worst games of the season at a suboptimal time.

Trevor Ariza: C

Trevor Ariza should’ve played more minutes. That’s not something that’s usually been said with his play this season, but he looked more lively tonight. He shot 2-of-4 from deep and grabbed five rebounds in 20 minutes, but his night was cut short.

LeBron James: D-plus

LeBron James dropped 30 points (he made a 3-pointer at the final buzzer), seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals while shooting 13-of-22 on the night, but his six turnovers and missed layups were too costly in the end. He badly missed layups that are usually gimmes, and he tried to turn on the switch too late.

Anthony Davis: D-plus

Anthony Davis had no points or shot attempts in the final quarter on a night where he shot 8-of-11 from the floor. This happened Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks when he shot 8-of-10 but didn’t seem like himself against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Davis posted 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists, five blocks and a steal, which is phenomenal, but it wasn’t the AD the Lakers have seen the last few weeks.

Stanley Johnson: B

Stanley Johnson gets the highest grade of the night. He was the only player actually showing a sense of urgency with his hustle on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter. He finished with 11 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Talen Horton-Tucker: D-plus

Talen Horton-Tucker had one of the best shooting games of his career. He made 5-of-8 shots overall and 4-of-6 from deep for 14 points, but he negated his impact with four turnovers and five fouls at inopportune times.

Wayne Ellington: B-minus

Major credit for Wayne Ellington coming in ready after logging five consecutive DNP-CD’s. He played 15 minutes and put his heart on the court on both ends, finishing with nine points on 3-of-6 3-point shooting, one assist and one steal. There should’ve been more minutes and touches his way because he had a solid stretch in the first half.

Austin Reaves: C

Austin Reaves played a team-low 13 minutes but had five points on 2-of-4 shooting, two assists and a rebound in that duration. He should’ve gotten more of Bradley’s minutes, but that was not the case.

