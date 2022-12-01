Most Americans don’t want Trump or Biden to run in 2024: poll

A new poll released on Thursday found that the majority of Americans are sick and tired of President Biden and former President Donald Trump and don’t want to see either run for president in 2024.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,500 Americans, and 56% responded that they did not want 80-year-old Biden to run again in 2024, while 54% said that they didn’t want to see 76-year-old Trump embark on his third presidential campaign.

Only 22% of people surveyed said that they did want to see Biden run again, and 31% said they supported Trump seeking the office of the presidency in 2024.

Those unsure about a Biden 2024 run totaled 22%, and 15% said they were unsure about a Trump run.

The poll also found Trump and potential 2024 primary opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) neck and neck, with 20% of people surveyed indicating that Trump was their preferred 2024 Republican nominee, and 18% saying DeSantis was.

Donald Trump announced his third run for president on Nov. 15. AP

A new Marquette Law School Poll released on Thursday found DeSantis in a dead heat with Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, with each receiving 42% support from registered voters surveyed.

In the Economist/YouGov poll, 29% of people said they were still not sure about their preferred GOP candidate.

President Joe Biden has indicated he intends to run in 2024. AP

Ron DeSantis received 42% of the support in a hypothetical 2024 matchup with Biden in a Marquette Law School poll. AP

The Economist/YouGov survey was conducted between Nov. 26 and Nov. 29 and had a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. Out of the 1,500 US citizens surveyed, 1,319 were registered voters.

Biden has indicated that he intends to launch a 2024 re-election campaign and that he will make it official in the new year.

Trump announced the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign last month at his Mar-a-Lago estate.