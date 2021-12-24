Moses Moody fourth Warriors player to enter NBA’s COVID protocol

Moody joins Poole, Wiggins, Lee in NBA’s COVID protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors now will be without four wings for their Christmas Day showdown against the Phoenix Suns after rookie Moses Moody was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol Friday.

Moody joins Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee in the protocol. All four have been ruled out for Saturday’s game in Phoenix.

Additionally, veteran Andre Iguodala is questionable for the game against the Suns with right knee soreness.

Moody played just under 11 minutes in the Warriors’ 113-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Chase Center. He scored two points, grabbed one rebound, had one assists, one steal and was a plus-11.

Overall this season, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is averaging 1.8 points and 0.9 rebounds in 6.5 minutes over 22 games.

Moody’s most encouraging game of his young NBA career came last Sunday when the Warriors were without most of the veterans on the roster because of rest or injury management. Against the Toronto Raptors, the 19-year-old finished with career highs in points (11) and rebounds (8) in just over 25 minutes of action.

RELATED: Steph eager to rectify Christmas Day struggles

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was encouraged by Moody’s performance against the Raptors, but this latest setback will cost the rookie valuable development time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast