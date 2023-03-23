Moses Ingram, Michael Shannon Join Joshua Oppenheimer’s ‘The End’ – The Hamden Journal

Neon has unveiled a raft of cast additions for Joshua Oppenheimer’s musical The End as principal photography begins in Ireland.

The freshly-unveiled cast includes Moses Ingram, Michael Shannon, Bronagh Gallagher, Tim McInnerny, and Lennie James. They join previously announced lead actors Tilda Swinton and George MacKay.

Neon is co-financing the international co-production. The long-gestated project revolves around the story of the last human family.

Principal photography has begun in Ireland and will continue through the spring in Italy and Germany.

“I am thrilled to be making The End in collaboration with this miraculous ensemble of artists. I am in awe of each of them. It has been a journey of six years to reach this point, and I could not be more humbled,” said Oppenheimer.

Final Cut for Real’s Signe Byrge Sørensen and Oppenheimer are producing with Wild Atlantic Pictures, The Match Factory, Dorje Film, Moonspun Films and Anagram co-producing.

The film is supported by the Danish Film Institute, Vestdanske Filmpulje and FilmFyn, in Denmark, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and MDM Fund in Germany, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC) and Sicily Film Commission in Italy, Screen Ireland in Ireland, UK Global Screen Fund and SFI and Film i Skåne in Sweden. The pan-Nordic Fund Nordisk Film & Tv Fond and the European fund Eurimage are also on board.

Scandinavian Film Distribution will distribute in Nordic territories. The Match Factory is handling international sales.