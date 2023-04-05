Moser back to rebuilding roster through transfer portal

One of the constant points of emphasis for Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser has been he wants to build a program, not a team.
His goal has been to instill a culture that sees the team get older together and that the traits get passed down from one class to the next.
It’s what he did so well at Loyola (Chicago). It’s a lot harder, though, in 2023. In the age of the transfer portal and how important Name, Image and Likeness is in recruiting, all bets are off. What once felt like sure things are now unknowns every step of the way.
It also didn’t help the cause going 15-17 overall this season, finishing last in the Big 12. A number of big-time victories against quality teams but some head-scratching lackluster performances as well.
It’s led to a portal exodus once again.
For the third April in a row, Moser is going to have to build a team. Maybe it’s the one that begins to turn it into a program, but it’s a team one more time.
The portal announcements of Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves and NBA Draft announcement for Grant Sherfield this week brings the number to seven since the window opened three weeks ago. Sherfield, Groves and Hill join Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Joe Bamisile as guys departing the program. Noland announced his commitment to St. Louis on Monday.
“I think building a program, it’s about development,” said Moser last month. “It’s about instilling your culture. Then it’s about retaining them, so when the new guys come in, we’re like, this is how it’s done.
“Then you’ve got to combine that with upgrading your talent. You gotta get your roster right. You gotta have your culture, but gotta upgrade your talent every year. Bring in guys that can upgrade that roster. I think that’s part of it as well.”
You could debate how some of the pieces leaving OU might work out for both sides but this week was a blow toward that culture mentality. Nobody embodied it more than Hill, who Moser has praised repeatedly in the last 24 months.
If ever there was a culture guy, it was Hill. Moser went to bat for Hill one more time last month when Hill didn’t make the All-Defensive team for the Big 12.
“He takes out team’s best players. How he works. I’m just befuddled,” Moser said. “He guards 1-4. He guards fives. He covers up mistakes. I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve had the number one defensive team in the country before. I’ve had defensive players of the year before. I put Jalen up there with any defensive player I’ve ever coached.
“How he plays team defense, how he plays on the ball defense, I think Jalen Hill is an elite, elite defensive player. For him, he knows how we feel.”
It’s a far cry from where this program was at the afternoon of Jan. 28. Following a stunning whooping of then-No. 2 ranked Alabama, 93-69, there was a court storming and a feeling of everything was turning a corner for the Moser era.
Hill was one of those guys who acknowledged how huge that moment was and how important it was to him to be a part of the foundation that has Moser and OU rolling for years to come.
“It means everything to me, honestly,” said Hill following that win. “I want him to be here as long as he can. Ten-plus years, for him to be great hall of fame coach. That’s just a goal of ours, to help him out.”
Sherfield was the prized portal addition for last season. There were times when he was among the best players in the conference. And there were times when he was visibly frustrated and couldn’t be the guy OU needed him to be.
He led the team averaging 15.9 points per game, shooting just under 40 percent from 3-point territory and averaging 3.3 assists.
Hill was third for OU at 9.7 points per contest, with 5.8 rebounds and being OU’s best all-around defender.
Groves hit a rough patch during his second season in Norman. He averaged 6.8 points per game, shooting 38 percent on his 3-pointers.
Where do the Sooners go from here? OU has six open roster spots and will be bringing in two top-tier signees in Kaden Cooper and Jacolb Cole. At minimum, it’s seven new faces for the 2023-24 season. It could be more as you never know when someone else is going to pop to the portal.
There is a belief that as long as Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh stick around, that’s the true backbone for what Moser will do from this point forward. There have been zero talks of either freshmen looking around at this point.
Uzan and Oweh combined for 33 starts (Uzan 24, Oweh 9). Uzan averaged three assists per game, and despite playing significantly less minutes than a lot of others, Oweh led the team with 33 steals.
OU did eliminate one of its portal decisions by giving former walk-on Sam Godwin a scholarship two weeks ago. A very deserved honor for Godwin, no doubt, but the Sooners have tremendous work to do in the portal once again.
It’s not that OU is alone in this space. Look around college basketball, and you see the plethora of announcements every day and will until the portal window closes May 11.
It’s just that in April 2023 Moser was hoping these days were gone. Unfortunately for all involved, they absolutely are not.