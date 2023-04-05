Moser back to rebuilding roster through transfer portal

One of the constant points of emphasis for Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser has been he wants to build a program, not a team. His goal has been to instill a culture that sees the team get older together and that the traits get passed down from one class to the next. It’s what he did so well at Loyola (Chicago). It’s a lot harder, though, in 2023. In the age of the transfer portal and how important Name, Image and Likeness is in recruiting, all bets are off. What once felt like sure things are now unknowns every step of the way. It also didn’t help the cause going 15-17 overall this season, finishing last in the Big 12. A number of big-time victories against quality teams but some head-scratching lackluster performances as well. It’s led to a portal exodus once again. For the third April in a row, Moser is going to have to build a team. Maybe it’s the one that begins to turn it into a program, but it’s a team one more time.

The portal announcements of Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves and NBA Draft announcement for Grant Sherfield this week brings the number to seven since the window opened three weeks ago. Sherfield, Groves and Hill join Benny Schroeder, C.J. Noland, Bijan Cortes and Joe Bamisile as guys departing the program. Noland announced his commitment to St. Louis on Monday. “I think building a program, it’s about development,” said Moser last month. “It’s about instilling your culture. Then it’s about retaining them, so when the new guys come in, we’re like, this is how it’s done. “Then you’ve got to combine that with upgrading your talent. You gotta get your roster right. You gotta have your culture, but gotta upgrade your talent every year. Bring in guys that can upgrade that roster. I think that’s part of it as well.”