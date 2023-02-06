Moscow starts “begging” for negotiations through mediators

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), stated that Russia is beginning to “beg” for negotiations through intermediaries, yet Ukraine has set four simple conditions.

Source: Danilov in an interview for Radio NV

Quote: “Putin is giving orders to fully besiege Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts. There is no secret behind it. Moreover, they are now starting to realise that they are definitely not able to reach those goals of occupying our country that they had previously set for themselves. This is why today they are begging. They are involving a whole pool of intermediaries.

At the moment they are conducting a huge work with separate groups in order to incline them towards negotiations. They are considering Brazil and whoever you can imagine as intermediaries. ‘Let us negotiate to somehow solve this issue.’”

Details: Danilov states that in turn, Ukraine set four simple conditions for Russia:

Retreat from all Ukrainian territories that are now temporarily occupied Responsibility through the tribunal for those who started the war and who are killing children, seniors, and women who have nothing to do with warfare Security guarantees for Ukraine Accountability

Danilov stressed that accepting the terrorists’ conditions is out of the question.

Quote: “This absurdity which is ongoing today has to come to an end sooner or later. We must put a full stop. When some think that we must be tamed somehow to start negotiating with Putin about something – well, of course. But Putin must fulfil our country’s conditions first. There is no other way.”

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined 10 proposals that comprise Ukraine’s “formula for peace” in his video address to the G20 summit in Bali.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the Ukrainian peace formula with US President Joe Biden. The American leader supported the idea of holding a peace summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s team plans to present a peace formula on or around 24 February 2023.

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, is convinced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace plan will be implemented in full and in compliance with the schedule. According to him, the longer the Kremlin sabotages President Zelenskyy’s 10 conditions for peace, the more catastrophic the situation for the Kremlin and the tougher Ukraine’s position.

