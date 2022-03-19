Moscow Film Festival Has Accreditation Paused By FIAPF Association – The Hamden Journal

The retaliatory ban on all things Russian by businesses, organizations, and individuals concerned with that country’s Ukraine invasion continued today. The FIAPF (Fédération Internationale des Associations de Producteurs de Films, translated as the International Federation of Film Producers Associations ) has acted against two film festivals from that country.

The organization announced earlier today that the Moscow International Film Festival and Message to Man International Film Festival have had their accreditation paused “until further notice.”

The FIAPF, created in 1933, has 36 member associations and provides accreditations to 47 film festivals. It helps producers deal with copyright issues, intellectual property rights, anti-piracy, technology standardization and trade issues.

Being accredited by the FIAPF means that a festival commits itself to implementing standards defined by FIAPF members, including clear procedures for submission and competition, and concern regarding the security of screeners, prints and piracy in theatres. Essentially, it means a loss of prestige and favor among international film festivals, which could harm submissions in the future.

Russia has seen credentials pulled from everyone ranging from space pioneer Yuri Gagarin to Valery Gergiev of the Vienna Philharmonic and other cultural figures over the last month. Businesses ranging from McDonald’s to Starbucks are no longer active in Russia, and films, Netflix and music events have all been pulled.