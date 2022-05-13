Moscow detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner extended by 1 month

Reuters

Russian court extends U.S. basketball player Griner’s detention

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges. The U.S. State Department has said that the 31-year-old was wrongfully detained, and has assigned diplomats to work for her release. Washington and Moscow have kept diplomatic channels open since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, despite the dire state of bilateral relations.