Moschino unveils ‘inflation-chic’ collection on runway

When it comes to inflation, we’re barely staying afloat!

The Italian fashion house Moschino made a splash on the runway during Milan Fashion Week with a playful, inflation-themed line of clothing made from technicolor pool toys.

Designer Jeremy Scott said the fashion show Thursday was a nod to world-wide price increases, and staying uplifted even amid an economic meltdown.

“You have to save space for joy,” Scott said of the spring-and-summer collection, according to Vogue magazine.

Models showcased 63 of the “inflation-chic” looks, using inner tubes as belts on dresses, along with dolphin-shaped water wings as glove-like accessories.

The designs are meant to inspire “mood buoyancy,” according to Moschino, which also displayed a trouser suit with inflatable lapels and a cocktail dress with safety cords at the bust and hem.

“​​This symbolic uplift starts with daytime looks to stay afloat,” the fashion house said in a press release. “A direct twist on the word ‘inflation’ then starts to enter the relief, with pool toys, life rafts and life preservers.”

Other fashion statements included a pink blazer and skirt with floaties as cuffs.