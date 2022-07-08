Morton’s rips protesters who ‘harassed’ Kavanaugh at dinner

The Morton’s steakhouse chain ripped a group of protesters who targeted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he dined in its Washington DC restaurant earlier this week, calling the demonstration “an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

The protesters – who appeared to be associated with the “ShutDown DC” activist group – showed up outside the restaurant Wednesday night after receiving a tip that Kavanaugh was there.

“While the badasses @OurRightsDC and his own neighbors are gathered outside #Kavanaugh’s home, the justice seems to have snuck out for a swanky DC dinner,” the group posted on Twitter. “We got a tip from someone who spotted him around 7:40. DM us if you want to join him…we’re sure he can pull up a seat!”

Meanwhile, student loan forgiveness activist Melissa Byrne tweeted out the restaurant’s phone number, writing, “Folks should call Mortons [sic] at +1 (202) 955-5997 and tell them it’s gross they welcomed Brett Kavanaugh as a diner tonight. Men who take away womens [sic] rights should be shunned.”

A few moments later, ShutDown DC tweeted: “We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women.”

Morton’s steakhouse claims its customers were “unduly harassed by unruly protestors.” Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Politico, citing a person familiar with the situation, reported that Kavanuagh did not hear or see the protesters outside and left after eating a full meal before dessert.

While there was no interaction between the justice and the protesters, Morton’s issued a statement condemning the incident.

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” a representative told Politico.

Activists reportedly bombarded Morton’s steakhouse in Washington, DC after hearing about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s appearance. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

“Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

ShutDown DC responded to the criticism by saying on Twitter, “No rights for us, no peace for you. Get f–ked @mortons.”

Wednesday’s demonstration is the latest in a string of protests targeting conservative justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Abortion rights protesters have recently targeted the homes of conservative Supreme Court Justices in the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Pro-choice advocates march near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland on May 18, 2022. Bonnie Cash/Getty Images

A majority of the protests have been held outside the justices’ homes.

Kavanaugh himself was the target of an assassination attempt last month, when a California man was arrested near his home in suburban Maryland with a suitcase and backpack that contained a tactical police vest, a tactical knife, pepper spray, zip ties, a Glock 17 pistol and two magazines and ammunition.

The suspect has since been charged with attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice.