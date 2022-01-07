Text size





Economists expect home prices to continue to grow this year, though at a slower pace than in 2021.

Mortgage rates started 2022 with a significant jump, according to Freddie Mac data released Thursday. It’s likely to be the first of many increases in the new year.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.22% in the week ended Jan. 6, Freddie Mac reported in its Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The increase represents an 11-basis-point gain from the week prior, the largest jump since mid-November. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)