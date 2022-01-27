‘Mortal Kombat’ Scribe Greg Russo To Adapt ‘System Shock’ For Binge – The Hamden Journal

Greg Russo will bring his knowledge of adapting video games for screen to Binge, which has tapped the Mortal Kombat scribe to write and direct its upcoming live-action System Shock series.

Set to stream exclusively on Binge.com, an an upcoming gaming entertainment streaming platform, System Shock is based on Nightdive Studios’ action video game franchise. The original System Shock plunges players into Citadel Station in the year 2072, where an unnamed hacker wakes from a coma only to be confronted by murderous robots, killer cyborgs, malicious mutants, and a malevolent AI named SHODAN that seeks to control Earth.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside the fantastic team at Binge and Nightdive Studios to bring the iconic System Shock franchise to life,” said Russo. “I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to make my directorial debut, and I finally found it.”

Added Binge Chief Content Officer Allan Ungar: “Greg is a superbly talented screenwriter who possesses an unmatched knowledge and passion for gaming. His artistic approach to storytelling and his deep understanding of the source material will undoubtedly get fans excited about this new franchise. We’re thrilled to be bringing him on board and can’t wait to share his vision with audiences worldwide.”

Russo will also executive produce alongside Nightdive Studios’ Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman. Ungar will produce.

In addition to Mortal Kombat, Russo has adapted a number of video games into film and television including Space Invaders for New Line and Warner Bros., and Saints Row for director F. Gary Gray.

He is represented by Verve, Lit Entertainment and attorney Jeff Frankel.