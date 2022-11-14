The post Morrissey Ends LA Concert Early, Release of New Album on Hold appeared first on Consequence.

Morrissey’s first US tour in three years got off to a rocky start on Saturday night when the singer prematurely ended a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

After performing nine songs, Morrissey exited the stage without explanation. According to NME, a representative for the singer then informed the audience that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is not going to continue.”

A source tells Consequence that the show was canceled due to inclement weather — temperatures were in the mid-50s at the time of the outdoor concert. The tour is scheduled to continue as scheduled with a concert in El Cajon, California on Monday night.

Morrissey’s tour is scheduled to run through early December. Tickets to the rest of his upcoming shows are available here.

The news doesn’t end there, however: According to a new statement on Morrissey’s website, the singer’s new album Bonfire of Teenagers “is no longer scheduled for a February release,” as previously announced. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records [Los Angeles],” the statement added.

Morrissey 2022 Tour Dates:

11/14 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/15 – El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

11/18 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/23 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/01 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

