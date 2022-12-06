Morocco vs. Spain, Portugal vs. Switzerland

Who will be the final two teams in the quarterfinals? Morocco is the only team outside of UEFA playing on Tuesday as four European teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals. Unless the Moroccans can pull an upset of Spain on Tuesday, the quarters will consist of six teams from Europe and two teams from South America.

10 a.m. ET, Fox

Is Spain under pressure here? Morocco won Group F over Croatia, Belgium and Canada. We wouldn’t be afraid to lay a small bet on the Moroccans, even if we think Spain ultimately has the edge. Spain is a well-rounded side that seemed to know no matter what happened during the final round of group games that it was heading to the knockout rounds.

2 p.m. ET, Fox

Portugal will be the No. 5 favorite to win the World Cup with a win. But is that guaranteed? This is a Swiss side that plays very good defense and Breel Embolo is a solid striker who may not get enough attention. These teams have already played twice recently, with Switzerland winning one (1-0) and Portugal winning one (4-0.