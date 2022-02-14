We’ll be seeing more of Big L, Duffy and Derrick on the upcoming second season of Katori Hall’s Starz series P-Valley. Morocco Omari (Empire), Dominic Devore (PlayStation Girl) and Jordan M. Cox (The Outsider), who recurred as the characters, respectively, in Season 1, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2 of the series from Lionsgate Television.

Based on Hall’s play Pussy Valley, P-Valley Season 2 returns to the Mississippi Delta where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a “little strip club that could” and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

Omari’s Big L is Uncle Clifford’s (Nicco Annan) mean-teddy-bear-lookin-ass right hand. The man who guards the safe and knows where all the bodies are buried— figuratively and literally. With the club under new ownership and new duress, Big L continues to carve out his own sphere of influence.

Devore is Duffy, the friendly neighborhood plug who moves weight across the country in his big rig. A true romantic with a heart of gold and a wandering eye, Duffy might be ready to settle down for good, but that’s much easier said than done.

Cox’s Derrick is the abusive boyfriend and baby daddy to Pynk headliner, Keyshawn, AKA Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton). In the wake of the disastrous Murda Night, he struggles to change for the better.

In addition to Annan and Thornton, they join returning cast including Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, and Skyler Joy as Gidget. Recently announced Psalms Salazar also will join the cast this season in the series regular role of Whisper.

Hall serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television is the studio.