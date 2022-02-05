Moroccan boy, 5, rescued from deep well dies

Oxygen

Gruesome New Details Emerge In Fatal Beating Of Alabama College Student

The family of an Alabama woman who was beaten to death in her apartment is mourning her sudden death, according to reports. Madison Shea Pilkington, 25, was found dead in her apartment on Saturday afternoon in Hoover, Alabama. She’d been beaten to death and was found with a bag covering her face, according to newly released court records, AL.com reported. She died from blunt force trauma. “She was beautiful both inside and out,’’ her aunt, Dana Armstrong, told the outlet. “She was loved by every