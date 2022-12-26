Morningstar's List of Best-to-Own Healthcare Stocks

With the S&P 500 having dropped 20% so far this year, it could be a good time to scoop up some bargains in the stock market.

Morningstar has put together a list of the “best stocks to own” in various industries, and the healthcare sector is usually solid.

“Healthcare is a sector that generally holds steady no matter what is happening in the economy,” the research firm says. That’s important, given expectations that the economy will slow and perhaps fall into recession next year.

So how does Morningstar define “best stocks”?