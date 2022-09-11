Morningstar Lists Stocks That Benefit from Rising Rates

Morningstar Lists Stocks That Benefit from Rising Rates

by

Rising interest rates are generally a good thing for investment service companies, such as money managers and brokerage firms.

That’s because the interest rates they pay on the cash they borrow generally don’t rise as fast as the rates they receive on their fixed-income assets.

Moreover, clients at retail brokerages typically keep 5% to 20% of their account balances in cash, Susan Dziubinski, director of content for Morningstar.com, wrote in a commentary .

“The brokerage sweeps that cash into a bank subsidiary, and that bank uses those cash deposits to make loans or to invest in fixed-income securities. They [brokerages] may also earn asset management or distribution fees on client assets in money-market funds.”