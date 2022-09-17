Morningstar Lists Most Undervalued of Best Stocks

Morningstar Lists Most Undervalued of Best Stocks

by

With the S&P 500 having dropped 19% so far in 2022, you might see this as a buying opportunity.

But, of course, you’ll want to be a bit cautious, as raging inflation, soaring interest rates and a potential economic downturn could push stocks down further.

Still, Morningstar has generated a list of 10 stocks to consider now, using its roster of the 127 best stocks to own and filtering for the 10 most undervalued among them as of Sept. 12.

Methodology

The companies in the best stocks list “have significant competitive advantages, and we think those advantages are stable or growing,” Susan Dziubinski, director of content for Morningstar.com wrote in a commentary.