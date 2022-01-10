‘Morning Show’ Renewed for Season 3 With New Showrunner

AppleTV+ announced Monday that Emmy-winning series “The Morning Show,” which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as rivals on a popular morning program, has been greenlit for a third season with a new showrunner.

The streamer has tapped WGA-winner Charlotte Stoudt, whose previous credits include “House of Cards” and “Fosse/Verdon,” for the position in a multiyear deal.

Kerry Ehrin, who developed “The Morning Show” and was the showrunner for the first and second seasons, will serve as consultant on the third season, as well as continue developing new series for Apple TV+ under a previously announced overall deal.

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and ‘The Morning Show,’” Stoudt said in a statement. “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

Aniston and Witherspoon also serve as executive producers on the buzzy series.

“It has been thrilling to watch ‘The Morning Show’ go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. “We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in Season 3 and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

Season 2 saw the shocking exit of Steve Carell’s scandal-ridden former anchorman, Mitch Kessler, and the firing of Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) after allowing Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) to blow the whistle on the network’s president for the toxic conditions that allowed sexual misconduct to go unpunished.

The series co-stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. Season 2 added Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino and Julianna Margulies.

Crudup won an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for the first season, while Aniston nabbed a SAG Award for Female Actor in a Drama Series in 2020.

The complete first and second seasons of the series are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.