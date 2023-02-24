Mormon ‘swinger’ Taylor Frankie Paul arrest update: New details from cops

Mormon TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul could face upgraded assault charges and an additional misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse stemming from her arrest last week, Utah authorities said Friday.

The 28-year-old MomToker, who grabbed headlines last year for revealing she’s a “soft swinger,” was arrested on three misdemeanor charges — assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child — following the Feb. 17 incident, Herriman police said.

In a statement released Friday, police said detectives turned over new video footage to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office so that prosecutors can weigh felony assault charges.

“This evidence also suggests that during the incident, Ms. Paul’s minor child was injured by an action of Ms. Paul,” the statement read. “Subsequently, our investigators are also screening a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse with the District Attorney’s Office.”

taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

Paul shares a 5-year-old daughter, Indy, and a 2-year-old son, Ocean, with ex-husband Tate Paul. It’s unclear which child was allegedly injured. Police declined further comment, citing an active investigation.

“Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case. All allegations of domestic violence are investigated thoroughly and in accordance with state law and established criminal justice best practices to protect victims and ensure accountability,” the police statement continued.

“The Herriman City Police Department will not release the names or other information about the victims, their status or condition, or statements made by them during this investigation.”





Instagram / @taylorfrankiepaul

Paul sparked scandal in May 2022 when she revealed she and Tate were supposed “swingers,” swapping partners within her close-knit circle of influencer friends with limitations. She confessed she went “too far” with someone’s spouse, and Tate filed for divorce.

Later, she started dating Dakota Mortensen, 30, who told the Daily Mail on Thursday he was “not even allowed to speak with her” following her arrest.

He didn’t share details of the incident, but said he and Paul “didn’t argue,” and she “never hurt anyone intentionally.”





taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram

“I’m going to wait for everything to come out before I speak on it,” Mortensen added.

The Post contacted Mortensen for comment.

Paul is part of the MomTok community — moms who have found fame on TikTok, a subgroup of which are Mormon. She has opened up in recent months about her struggle with depression, anxiety and extreme weight loss in the wake of the shocking “soft swinging” scandal.