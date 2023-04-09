The firm plans to hit $10 trillion in client assets over the next decade. If CEO James Gorman can get it there, then the stock will keep winning.
Morgan Stanley kept its head down and chin up amid the recent banking turmoil. If the company emerges without a scratch, it will be by design.
CEO James Gorman has pivoted sharply from the firm’s roots in investment banking and trading, turning Morgan Stanley (ticker: MS) into an asset-management giant. With more than $20 billion in recent acquisitions, primarily for discount brokerage E*Trade and fund manager Eaton Vance, the company looks far better equipped to ride through another bout of banking stress.