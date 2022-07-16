Morgan Stanley, Clorox, and Cummins Lifted Dividend Payouts

Text size





Morgan Stanley

,

Clorox

,

and

Cummins



were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week as activity picked up following a lull around the holiday weekend earlier this month.

Morgan Stanley (ticker: MS) plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 77.5 cents per share, an increase of 11% from 70 cents. The stock had returned about minus 23% this year through the close on July 14, dividends included, compared with around minus 20% for the

S&P 500

.

The stock yields around 4%.

Clorox (CLX) plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to $1.18 per share from $1.16. That’s an increase of 2%. The stock, which has returned about minus 14% this year, yields 3.2%. The company’s various products include household-product brands.

Truck-engine maker Cummins (CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.57 per share, an increase of 8% from $1.45. The stock, which yields 3.2%, has returned about minus 9% this year.

Duke Energy



(DUK), a utility based in Charlotte, N.C., plans to up its quarterly dividend to $1.005 per share, compared with 98.5 cents currently. That’s an increase of 2 cents or 2%.

The stock, which has returned about 4% this year, yields 3.8%.

Marsh & McLennan



(MMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share. That’s an increase of about 10% from 53.5 cents. The stock, which has returned about minus 14% this year, yields 1.6%.

The company’s businesses include insurance brokerage.

Walgreens Boots Alliance



(WBA) plans to increase its quarterly dividend to 48 cents per share. That’s a small increase from 47.75 cents a share currently.

The stock, which yields 5.1%, has returned around minus 28% year to date.

Bank of New York Mellon



(BK) declared a quarterly dividend of 37 cents a share, up 3 cents, or 9%, from 34 cents.

The stock, which has returned around minus 29% this year, yields 3.3%.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at [email protected]