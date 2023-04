A continued slowdown in deal making weighed on



when it posted first-quarter results Wednesday.

(ticker: MS) reported earnings of $3 billion, or $1.70 a share, on revenue of $14.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were forecasting that Morgan Stanley would show profits of $2.8 billion, or $1.63 a share, on revenue of $14 billion.