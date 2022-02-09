Morgan Freeman to play a “visionary tech guru” in sci-fi thriller 57 Seconds

Morgan Freeman, Josh Hutcherson

Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman and former The Hunger Games tribute Josh Hutcherson (Future Man) are set to lead a new time-warping sci-fi thriller from Tales From The Hood director Rusty Cundieff. The film is titled 57 Seconds.

In the forthcoming film, Hutcherson stars as a tech blogger named Franklin Fausti, who “lands a career-defining interview with a visionary technology guru Anton Burrell” a.k.a. Morgan Freeman. During the interview, there is an attack on Burrell. After defeating the attack of unknown origin, Fausti gets his hands on a ring which allows the wearer to travel 57 seconds back in time. Not a whole minute—just 57 seconds.

With Burrell’s support, Fausti uses the ring to seek revenge and dismantle the pharmaceutical company responsible for his sister’s death. However, he soon gets entangled in a treacherous and brutal chain of events because vengeance can’t come that easy.

Cundieff will work from a screenplay written by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore), based on the story by British author E.C. Tubbs. Ford Corbett, Som Kohanzadeh, Yoram Kohanzadeh, and Miguel Sandoval, all serve as executive producers of the project.

“I am beyond thrilled to have the considerable talents of Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson as contributors to our time-travel thriller, 57 Seconds,” Cundieff says in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment, short-circuiting our time to be thoughtful and consider the consequences. 57 Seconds examines how emotions influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology, be it a gun, pill or computer. I am truly looking forward to getting on set with our talented cast and producing team to create something special.”